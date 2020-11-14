Letter: Whiner Nov 14, 2020 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The only fraud in the 2020 election is the big whiner living in the White House.JOSEPH WEBBAstoria Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAstoria students debate possible change to Fishermen mascotNew couple takes over Astoria CoffeeWarrenton OKs nighttime deer hunts at airportWarrenton teenager killed in crash on Nicolai MainlineBrown orders new restrictions to contain virusPandemic heightens renter woes on the coastCounty reports eight new virus casesVideo Horizons reopens downtown with records, vintage wearEast side Astoria City Council race takes another turnDeath: Nov. 7, 2020 Images Videos CommentedOur View: Brownson, Hilton for Astoria City Council (6)Gearhart golf course owner would pay to move elk (3)Astoria students debate possible change to Fishermen mascot (3)County reports four new virus cases (2)Brownson, Hilton with edge for Astoria City Council (2)Astoria police investigate disturbance involving pepper spray downtown (2)Locals discuss their support for Biden, Trump (2)Seaside man gets new sentence in child's death (2)Pandemic heightens renter woes on the coast (2)Mayors oppose Second Amendment sanctuary (1)
