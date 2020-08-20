It's telling that The Astorian gave Sen. Betsy Johnson the headline quote for the Aug. 11 article on computer upgrades at the Oregon Employment Department, "'No urgency and no leadership.'"
The paper also pictured her at work at her desk, looming larger than the Democratic governors mentioned in the article, who were given small mug shots all linked together, off to the side, as though they might be part of a nefarious cabal.
The implication is clear: Democratic governors bad; Betsy Johnson good. Never mind that Johnson is a Democrat in name only, who votes Republican on important issues like cap and trade and gun control.
More to the point, Johnson, as the article states, was on a "budget subcommittee overseeing the employment department from 2009 through 2019." That puts her directly in the line of fire for blame as to why monies to be used for revamping the computer system were not taken advantage of during that time.
It is the duty of lawmakers on such committees to bring matters of urgency to the attention of the governor, who may be busy frying bigger fish. Unless she can produce a stack of emails or phone records showing that governors ignored her pleas to fix the employment department's computer system, her remark that the current problems with that department resulted from "no urgency and no leadership," is one of self condemnation.
Johnson took the low road of blaming others instead of taking at least partial responsibility for a problem she could have helped avoid.
ROGER DORBAND
Astoria
