In 2019, the Oregon State University College of Forestry apologized for "accidentally" cutting down numerous old growth trees on land that they manage, including one notable Douglas fir that was over 400 years old. Anthony Davis, the interim dean of the college, said he had not realized that the trees were that old and scheduled for harvesting.
He acknowledged the "mistake," and enacted a moratorium on cutting trees over 160 years of age — ODF considers trees over 120 years to be old growth — while crafting a new harvest plan for the college. Davis stated that the "harvest supports critical College of Forestry operations." They made a cool million dollars on their "mistake."
Now the Oregon Land Board is deciding whether OSU should manage the Elliott Forest as a public research laboratory, that would include some harvesting. The Elliott, containing numerous old growth trees, was the first state forest in Oregon and is considered the gem of the Oregon Coast.
The level of incompetence and dishonesty apparent in the old growth fiasco above should disqualify OSU from having any access to the Elliott. What will stop OSU from finding excuses to harvest old growth in the Elliott ?
With the current fiscal shortfalls impacting higher education, no doubt the College of Forestry will be looking for any and all opportunities. If they remain in consideration, a thorough study of their new harvest plan should be undertaken before they have any access.
Public comment is open until Sunday at bit.ly/ElliottForest
ROGER DORBAND
Astoria
