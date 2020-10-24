As someone who lives in Ward 4, I appreciated the unique voice that Jessamyn West brought to the Astoria City Council. I am wholeheartedly endorsing Joshua Conklin as her replacement to the City Council.
Josh is already a voice for the people of Astoria. Most of us know him as a person who listens to small-business owners, as well someone who advocates for social issues. We need someone who values cooperation, and not division.
In listening to the candidate forum this month, I was struck by the fact that Josh had many positive, well thought out ideas, and did not have negative things to say about the current City Council members, who have generously volunteered their time to make Astoria better.
Cooperation on the City Council is what allows the most innovative ideas to rise to the top. It is how to get things done. Josh is hardworking, and I am confident that he will dedicate himself to the city he loves.
MEGAN HODGES
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.