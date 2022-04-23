I wholeheartedly support Measure 4-213, and want to encourage others to join me with a "yes" vote on May 17.
In 2020, we hired a chimney cleaning and inspection at our home on N. Cottage Avenue in Gearhart. We were shocked and horrified when chimney inspector revealed we had been living with a fire hazard, and our chimney was in need of a full interior rebuild. Each time we lit a fire we were in danger.
Our box rebuild was scheduled for a future date into 2022. Six months later, we were awakened in the night by flashing emergency lights responding nearby. An accidental house fire was fully underway, with flames moving dangerously along the shake roof ridge line.
Were it not for the rapid response of the Gearhart Volunteer Fire Department, there surely would have been expanded damage, loss and tragedy. Their execution was nothing short of heroic.
It is inexcusable that we relegate our volunteer firefighters to the unsafe, unhealthy and inadequate facility that they currently operate in. I find it appalling that the worthiness of providing an adequate and well-equipped facility for our firefighters and police is being questioned.
As citizens, we should proudly support providing a high quality facility for our local fire and police departments to work in and provide essential public safety to all our citizens.
How can this type of provision be possible without the support and contribution of everyone they serve?