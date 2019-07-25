Back in the 1970s, I retired from the military and went to work for the post office. A few years later, my brother retired from the military and moved to Oregon. We started talking about taxes, and how Oregon was not taxing retired state employees, but was taxing everybody else.
My brother said, "They can't do that, can they?" I said, "They're our elected officials, and surely we can trust them." Boy was I dumb.
In the late 1990s, a case went to the U.S. Supreme Court involving 17 states that were doing the same thing as Oregon; two of the states were Virginia and Michigan. The end result was all of the states were told to reimburse us and stop the practice.
Our governor, John Kitzhaber, stated that if it was all paid back, it would bankrupt the state. A formula computed in the back room allowed the state to pull another one out of the hat. I personally received approximately $23,000.
We spent our time in the service to stop this country from being overrun by aggressors, and little did we realize that they are here, and we can't go to the Supreme Court because the Public Employees Retirement System debt is legal.
And just as it was 50 years ago, all of the politicians knew, or should have known, about it. So just where do you place your trust? Arizona, maybe?
BOB COOK
Seaside
