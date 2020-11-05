I worked at Crown Zellerbach for over 20 years, until 1985, when it was decapitated, carved up into its many pieces, and the parts sold off to the highest bidder.
Goodbye Crown's Wauna Mill. Goodbye Crown's Warrenton Lumber. Goodbye Crown's Scappoose Pole Yard. Goodbye to union wages and benefits for working stiffs in logging operations at Tillamook, Vernonia and Molalla, and Cathlamet and Neah Bay, Washington, and other locales lost to memory.
I took away many things from my days at Crown Z besides paid vacations or a choice at Christmas between ham or turkey. Today, in retirement, I enjoy a union pension and an individual retirement account that spits out a few dollars once a year. Every little bit helps.
Crown Zellerbach was a going concern, even if we didn't realize it would soon be gone. While it employed union workers with health benefits and paid living wages, it wasn't facing bankruptcy. But its stockholders were restless, and unlike most things, loyalty on Wall Street never flows downhill.
Today's logging crews are leaner than hound dogs, and they assume all the operating costs while the stockholders feast. It ain't right, but it's true. We all worry about the economy, but whose economy is it?
GARY DURHEIM
Seaside
