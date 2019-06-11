Why would any thinking American support President Donald Trump? He is giving the people who delivered terrorism to U.S. soil on Sept. 11 access to the technology used in precision bomb guidance systems. How is anyone good with this?
His supporters claim he will improve the U.S. economy, but since he took office the trade deficit has increased $135 billion and continues to rise. Overall personal debt is up $1.8 trillion, and rising. Average family savings are down $5,400. Defense/war costs are up $39 billion and rising. (Source: usdebtclock.org)
His tariff war with China has irreparably harmed U.S. farmers. Soybean exports to China fell from $12.2 billion in 2017 to $3.1 billion in 2018, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. China now is telling us to say goodbye to that last $3.1 billion.
Other countries are snapping up that business, and very little of this market share will return to American farmers. What does will require significant price cuts.
American consumers pay for tariffs through price increases on a broad variety of commodities, from appliances to automobiles to the food on our plates. How does this improve our economy?
From being an admitted adulterer and sexual predator, to rolling back environmental protections, to refusing to condemn Nazis, to cozying up to dictators while offending our allies, to rejecting the overwhelming consensus of scientists worldwide on the threat of climate change, to denigrating our own intelligence agencies and law enforcement officials, the list goes on and on.
Yet, some Americans still support him. Why?
BILL GRAFFIUS
Gearhart
