Regarding the purchase of the Broadway Middle School: Why purchase the school, when it has been deemed unsafe and there is a new school out of the tsunami zone?
We all know that people are struggling to make ends meet, and have little or no discretionary income. We know there would be a tax increase for Seaside taxpayers, regardless of what Dave Ulbricht, director of Special Districts Association of Oregon Advisory Services, stated.
If you are concerned, read all the information collected on the Facebook page "Transparency for SEPRD Taxpayers." Also, please sign the petition at Change.org..
ANNE THOMSON
Seaside
