Why must Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District purchase the money pit Broadway Middle School? As other letter-writers have stated, all of the sports facilities will be available in our new schools out of the tsunami zone.
Why is the Head Start program still at SEPRD? Seaside's most vulnerable children should be located where they will be safe — out of the tsunami zone.
Why are the "selected" members of the SEPRD board not doing their fiduciary responsibility looking out for the taxpayers of Seaside?
Why are people just now receiving information on the survey for their opinions, if the purchase is already in the works?
Why are the Seaside taxpayers not enraged by this deceit?
LINDSEY MORRISON
Seaside
