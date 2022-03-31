The definition of community is to come together and unite. Referring to workforce housing in and around Astoria, I'm not seeing any cooperation with all the other major players.
Why are the school district, Clatsop Community College, the Clatsop County commissioners, the Port of Astoria, hospital, U.S. Coast Guard, and all others who have a stake in this real-life issue, not involved?
If we are not allowed to have a business in residential areas, then why do you want to put housing in the center of our business and entertainment zone?
The Astoria Sunday Market has been set up the way it has to utilize the only semi-covered spot, with electricity, a band can play under that is outside and in town. We know that self-employment will almost certainly double soon. That means more vendors for the market, which also means more tourists, and don't forget about the cruise ships bringing even more people.
Today Astoria's business is tourism, and we are not prepared. We need a place for musicians to play downtown without looking like beggars. Artists a place to draw funny faces of you for a $5 bill. A larger food cart area, with some seating. Maybe even a small covered spot, for getting out of the rain. No town that I know of has ever grown without a central park.
The proposals I saw were beautiful if the location was, as an example, the east end of lower Columbia Fields — in the last 10 years, the most unused plot of ground in town!