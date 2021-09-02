As a volunteer for the Wildlife Center of the North Coast, I had the privilege of helping their staff rehabilitate seven young white pelicans.
We were able to release three of these magnificent birds back into Youngs Bay last month. The remaining four birds will be released when they are healthy enough.
It was a heartwarming moment when they were released, their joy of being free in their natural element was evident. What's not so heartwarming is the reason the pelicans ended up at the wildlife center in the first place.
In the days following the Fourth of July, these juvenile birds were found in parking lots, on the Astoria Riverwalk and on city streets, lost and confused. The culprit? Astoria's massive fireworks show, of course. The noise and explosions so terrified the birds that they fled their flocks in a panic, trying to escape the mayhem.
I'm sorry people, but there is nothing good about fireworks. Ask any vet, animal shelter, or pet owner and you will likely get an earful about the damage and disruption that fireworks cause.
Considering the trash and microplastics generated by fireworks that end up in our rivers and on our beaches, the hundreds of serious injuries that occur to people and children every year, the incalculable trauma to our wildlife and pets, there is only one option.
Fireworks need to be banned, especially mega-shows as Astoria puts on. Step up Astoria, our community and wildlife deserve better.