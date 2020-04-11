We've been residents of Oregon nearly one half of my 78 years; 11 years in Eugene, and now in Seaside since 1998.
We're not particularly active politically, but neither are we unaware of the necessity and importance of voting. We're proud to be Americans, and especially Oregonians, whose progressive spirit accomplished the mail-in ballot.
We think it should be adopted throughout the country. It encourages voter participation, ensures our privacy and protects our choice of leadership.
We believe in the expression of those freedoms provided by our Constitution, the law of the land. That reality, taught from elementary level to the completion of higher education, is the foundation of our lives — our identities.
We suppose that personal view defines us as populists — we the people, for the people, in accord with our representative government.
However, currently, we've observed, and are deeply troubled and disturbed by, the steady erosion and corruption of our constitutional imperatives, which has led to broken government and economic collapse by hijacking our freedom. This looks and sounds like an authoritarian state, not a democracy.
This is why we appreciate our mail-in ballots: they not only protect our privacy, but ensure the will of the people, and provide a legitimate write-in option, whether a candidate is nominated or not.
Not only will we use this option to vote for Elizabeth Warren, but listen up, women throughout our nation: This is your fighting chance to exercise and take back your power with the candidate who truly and finally supports women's interests, and keeping our families and nation together.
SANDRA and SHAWN SHACKELFORD
Seaside
