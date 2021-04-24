You grow up playing board games with the neighborhood kids once a week. Being the youngest, you don't win very often — if at all — and that's OK. You learn a valuable life lesson: You don't always win.
You get older, and begin winning more games, until one year, you begin winning every game. This doesn't sit well with your "friends" who announce that they are going to change the rules of the game.
It isn't "fair" that you are winning by following the same rules they used. This is somehow different.
RICHARD DILLON
Warrenton