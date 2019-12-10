The days are getting colder, with rain and wind coming. The leaves from the beautifully colored trees are mostly on the ground by now. After a great summer and autumn, you know the weather will change soon, with days that are gloomy.
I, too, always liked this kind of weather. I call it barroom weather, since I would rather be in a bar than outside. Even the days can be almost dark, and with the winter time change and shorter days, night comes quickly.
It seems to me that you need to be a little rugged to live here. The coastal chill can overwhelm, and my bones hurt more — but I also feel lucky to live by the sea.
I have said this before, but I think it's a good time to reflect on the past year and decide what I would like for the coming one. I will not only try to embrace the rain and chill, but also the days ahead.
With the holiday season approaching, this is a time of joy for most, but not all. If I try, maybe I can help with the joy. Maybe just Mr. Rogers' kindness is a start.
Winter will bring crisp sunny days to a halt as evening approaches. The sun will turn crimson, and become even more beautiful as it reflects on the ocean — enjoy the winter.
NORM HOOGE
Astoria
