Heidi Wintermute is running for Astoria School Board, and she deserves your vote. I have spent my education career teaching students who are considered the most at-risk. It is clear from talking with Heidi that she understands the challenges of the modern day school system, and how best to address those challenges.
Heidi’s background makes her an ideal candidate for school board. She understands the issues that face districts because she personally faces them daily. From breaking down budgets to find money for supplies, supporting teachers, providing research-based interventions for struggling students and understanding the frustration and concerns of parents, she has a proven record of working with all stakeholders in a school system.
Heidi is a school psychologist with a wealth of experience serving the neediest students on a daily basis. Smaller class sizes, giving students access to mental health services, or universal preschool are not just talking points for Heidi. She understands the research that underpins why the Astoria schools need them, and the help they would provide.
Heidi is someone who has put her career into helping students and districts find success. As a special education teacher who will have a child in Astoria schools, I believe she deserves your vote so she can use her experience and expertise to support students, teachers and parents in our town.
JUSTIN JACKSON
Astoria
