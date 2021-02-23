Letter: Wishing Feb 23, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I just wish the Seven Deadly Sins included hypocrisy instead of pride.DONNA LEE ROLLINSAstoria Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSeaside doctor remembered for 'spirit of service'Chamber of Commerce retires Goonies anniversary eventsTwo dead after fishing boat capsizes at Tillamook Bay bar entranceNew makerspace opens in WarrentonCounty public health director accepts job in Washington stateState fines Fishhawk Lake Reserve after fish deathsAstoria looks at denser housingAstoria opts not to defend against window lawsuitNew Italian, Mexican markets open in Astoria, WarrentonDeaths: Feb. 18, 2021 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.