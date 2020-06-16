This is, for the most part, a selfish rant. Right now, I don't know what else to do.
The country is now clearly without a leader. Major crises have beset us during recent months, each posing a greater threat to our cities and citizens than the last, and the current occupant at 900 Pennsylvania Ave. is absent, except for an occasional toothless threat via internet, or vengeful verbal attack in a televised tantrum.
As unemployment numbers exceeding those of the Great Depression are tallied, more Americans have died of an out-of-control virus than in any other country, and cities are ablaze in turmoil following another in a series of unchecked hate crimes — this at the hand of a government agent — our president is in hiding.
What has become vividly clear is that at a time one of our sad country's greatest needs is for leadership, President Donald Trump simply has nothing to offer. Berkeley's professor of social policy, Robert Reich, said: "Trump’s nonfeasance goes far beyond an absence of leadership or inattention to traditional norms and roles. In a time of national trauma, he has relinquished the core duties and responsibilities of the presidency."
It is pathetic what we have allowed to happen to our country.
GREG LAVIN
Astoria
