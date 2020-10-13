#TimberUnity is a powerful and rich political action committee. They are a wolf in sheep's clothing.
Originally, #TimberUnity was made up of log truck drivers concerned about fuel prices and climate change issues. Now hijacked by big corporations, they are pouring big dollar support to very right-wing candidates, including the Republican candidate for Oregon House District 32, who appears very reluctant to call herself a Republican.
#TimberUnity disingenuously claims they are for working families, but take a look at who their endorsed candidates are. They are supporting Suzanne Weber, who has no proof of standing up for working people.
Additionally, Weber's donors are big corporations, including multiple out-of-state corporations. These corporations have never supported the interests of working people, and will continue to cut jobs as they automate their industries.
In contrast, Debbie Boothe-Schmidt has a track record of fighting for our working families, and has over a dozen union endorsements. Unions helped build America’s middle class.
Debbie is supported by teachers, nurses and social workers, as well as small-business owners. She has broad, small-dollar support, and will truly represent all the folks in our north Oregon coast district.
Take time to learn how your vote will work for your interests. Don't believe the false messaging by Weber that is being bought and paid for by obscene amounts of money trying to influence this election.
Study the voters' pamphlet to be an informed voter, then vote for Boothe-Schmidt.
ALETHA S. WESTERBERG
Astoria
