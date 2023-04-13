Vote "no" on Measure 4-221; wolves in sheep's clothing!
North Coast Neighbors United are wealthy, entitled elitists who don't want you to know: Some of them own short-term rentals in other places, but not near themselves. Some of them just moved here from California, with the mindset that short-term rentals should not be in private gated communities, or anywhere else near their coast.
They have ties to the Democratic Party, and politicized this measure in order to pay back vendettas to other politicians.
They don't care that you will: Pay more taxes, lose local businesses and lose jobs; and, there will be program cuts, more empty houses, more drugs and crime and mass lawsuits from taking 171 owners' property rights.
Property rights are the legal rights that entities have on a thing or creature they own. The owners may be people, companies, charities, governments, trusts, etc. Property rights are among the most basic rights in a free society. In today’s Western democracies, property rights are taken for granted.
The term refers to the ownership of a resource or economic good, either tangible or intangible (physical or abstract) and how it can be used by the owner. Often referred to as a bundle of rights, property rights have four broad components: the right to use the good (thing that is owned); the right to earn an income from it; the right to transfer it to others; and the right to enforce property rights.