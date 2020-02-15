With 35 cruise ships coming into Astoria this year, with the first one arriving in about a month and a half, I am wondering if the city of Astoria has a plan in place to screen these passengers for the coronavirus?
I know the city likes the cruise ships because of the dollars they bring, but most of those dollars do not go to the average citizens of Astoria. They go to the city, the shop owners and restaurant owners.
When the citizens of Astoria go about their daily business, are they going to be exposed to the coronavirus that could be carried by passengers of these large cruise ships who have flooded the city?
I hope the city is not just crossing their fingers the coronavirus will be gone by the end of next month.
SHARON DAVIS-ROBINSON
Gearhart
