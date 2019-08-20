I could be wrong, but I think Claire Withycombe's article "State workers object to PERS changes" (The Astorian, Aug. 12) misstates the situation.
She refers to the recent changes to the state Public Employee Retirement System as "slashing" benefits. If this were the case, then Gov. Kate Brown would appear to be taking the significance of the problem seriously, which she is not.
Other articles I have read have indicated benefits would be reduced by 1 to 3%. This is a reduction, not a slashing. To me, Ms. Withycombe's choice of words is inflammatory, not impartial journalism. To reiterate the saying "words matter," this one word, for me, changed the whole tone of her article.
NORMAN BROWN
Seaside
