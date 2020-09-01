When Debbie Boothe-Schmidt states that she will "fight for working families," just exactly whom will she be fighting for?
For struggling business owners who create jobs and tax revenue? And their employees, who depend on their paychecks? Who may or may not still have a business or a job? And may have never received a single Oregon unemployment check to date?
Or, will she fight for public sector Service Employees International Union and American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, who consume revenue?
These families have gone unscathed during this time, with fully-funded paychecks, benefits and retirement not missing a beat, all paid for courtesy of those business owners and their employees, most of whom face a very uncertain future.
Never has the distinction been more clear in Boothe-Schmidt's worldview than what we now see during this pandemic. There are the working families who create revenue in the private sector. Then, there are the working families that consume revenue in the public sector.
Despite any claims to the contrary, Boothe-Schmidt's recent abandonment of our local union workers and her acceptance of enormous SEIU/AFSCME Portland money speaks loudly and clearly for itself. She does not support policies that will protect our local businesses.
Next time, ask Boothe-Schmidt to specifically define what she means by “working families.” And, if you own or work for a local business, think twice about voting for someone who will continue to bleed you dry when it comes to making sure that her backers never miss a beat.
CYNTHIA MALKOWSKI
Seaside
