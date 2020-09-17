Starting at the corner of the Columbia River and the Pacific Ocean, our district is more than a tourist destination. It's home to many business and government employees. Debbie Boothe-Schmidt, running for House District 32, has lived, worked and raised a family on the North Coast for almost three decades. And, she's interested in working for you.
While employed at the Clatsop County District Attorney's Office, she fought for the best possible wages and benefits for her colleagues as a leader in the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union. She's created jobs with her business of 20 years, Phog Bounders Antique Mall.
Her most recent community service comprises her position on the Sunset Empire Transportation District board. Most of her time working was as a single mother with two children. She knows the decisions and challenges which have to be made to raise a family.
Our North Coast attributes are varied, from Astoria to Tillamook and east to Forest Grove and Banks. The beauty of the landscape and commitment of the citizens in this district to foster ideas, work together and build connections deserves Boothe-Schmidt as their representative in the Oregon House.
Welcoming citizen input and their questions, she's committed to sustainably supporting what makes this coast unique, it's people, environment and infrastructure.
PAMELA MATTSON McDONALD
Astoria
