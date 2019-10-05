Every day I see my neighbors working hard to support their families and contribute to our community here in Cannon Beach.
I’m glad that we have state Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell, who stands with working families. She voted for a law guaranteeing paid family medical leave for all Oregonians, and secured funding for health care for thousands of our neighbors.
Between these, and passing an income tax credit that will benefit seniors and everyone here on the coast, I am sure she’s the kind of leader we need.
MARY BETH COTTLE
Cannon Beach
