I just never realized that Democrats were so worldly powerful. President Donald Trump, Rush Limbaugh, Fox News and so many others, including many preachers, tell us this pandemic is really a hoax brought about by Democrats.
Wow, it is almost beyond comprehension at that perceived political power. I see and read about nations around the world that have shut down their own economic engines, working to stem this expanding virus. All those choices by so many governments and citizens willing to follow best scientific protocols — or just the hoax of Democrats?
SARA MEYER
Astoria
