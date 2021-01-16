"… The citizen who thinks he sees that the commonwealth's political clothes are worn out, and yet holds his peace and does not agitate for a new suit, is disloyal; he is a traitor." — Mark Twain
Joe Biden's election has solidified the U.S. as a worn out representative republic. Instead of the new suit Twain mentions, Biden brings his half-century old, soiled political rags to plop down behind the Big Desk.
For starters, Jill Biden is spending $1.2 million on the White House's East Wing restrooms. I wonder what Twain would write about the incoming residents to the executive mansion and their fascination with new indoor facilities.
And now that the commonwealth will soon be swirling in a different direction, it's clear that bullying and intimidation will continue. The questionable election of 2020 has placed America as a country without rules.
In Portland, for instance, unchecked peaceful protests (riots) will no doubt continue. The Rose City's chaos of New Year's Eve party (sans port-a-potties) will be the standard in all areas where authorities refuse to plunge.
Accordingly, cancel culture will flush all opposition to legal agitation, examples being Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley's canceled book deal over his challenging election integrity, and President Donald Trump being silenced on Twitter and Facebook speak volumes.
And, given Nancy Pelosi's disconcerting call to end President Trump's control of "the football," I’d venture to guess the swamp is hysterically scared the commonwealth's plumbing, clothing and existence is in the tank.
MATT JANES
Jeffers Gardens