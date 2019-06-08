We shouldn’t wait to be told we cannot use plastic shopping bags in Oregon. We should care enough about our environment to voluntarily quit using them.
We live in a throw-away world when it comes to packaged items and electronics. We need to care more about the future of our planet, or we are going to fill our oceans with plastic and make a new continent out of landfill.
As a young person I am worried about what we are doing to our planet.
TY VANDERBURG
Astoria
