I am worried sick about our country.
As I write this, President Donald Trump has lost 27 of 28 cases challenging the vote totals in the recent election. Georgia just certified their vote count.
Lawmakers have been summoned to the White House in a clear attempt to intimidate. People are dying in this country, literally by the thousands, daily. Basic health and safety measures have been politicized to the point of rioting in the streets.
Extreme conspiracy theories have been repeated as fact. Emergency funding has been denied based on the political affiliation of the particular state. There remains no plan to stop COVID-19.
We had a measure on this year's ballot to forbid the county sheriff from enforcing local, state and federal gun laws.
I do expect citizens to express their opinion, however a clear and repeated attack on the U.S. Constitution — in an effort to extend the term of office for Trump because he cannot accept losing — is childish, and reflects a complete disregard for the citizens he has sworn to protect.
This level of delusion and deceit needs to be treated as an attack on the Constitution.
RICHARD McINTOSH
Astoria
