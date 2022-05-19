I am a longtime resident of the area, and while I have lived here, I have seen the homeless situation progressively worsen over time.
I have seen an increase in the number of people sleeping in the entryways to businesses in the downtown area, or the number of vans and RVs parked around town, with people clearly living in them.
I know someone who owns a business downtown, and many mornings they must arrive early to clean messes left in front of the building. This is likely the case at many other establishments.
Over the years, the city and the county have had many meetings over the issue. There have been many public meetings, many politicians running for office, claiming to do something about it — yet the problem continues to worsen.
Everyone seems to blame somebody else — the city blames the county for not providing sufficient resources, the county blames the state for the same reasons, and the state claims they need more from the federal government to do something. The end result is that nothing is accomplished.
Day after day, week after week, the problem continues to grow, and we seem no closer to a solution. The criminal element needs to be properly dealt with, the families who need assistance should have it available, and those who need treatment for mental illnesses or substance abuse should be able to find it.
Until things undergo actual change, they will continue to harmfully impact the community.