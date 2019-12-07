My family went to the Christmas lighting in Astoria last weekend, and in of itself, it was great. But the worst thing about the evening was dodging human and dog waste on the sidewalks we had to walk on to the event.
It is disgusting and appalling that Astoria does nothing to clean it up. The city fathers do everything in the world to encourage people to come shop downtown, and tourists to come, yet you allow human and animal waste to accumulate on the sidewalks of what was beautiful Astoria.
If I owned a business in downtown Astoria, and had to clean that up every day before I opened my business, I would shut that business in a heartbeat and move it out of Astoria.
If I were a tourist and had to walk through human and dog waste on the sidewalks of Astoria, I would never come to Astoria again.
This is Astoria's living room. Would you allow human and dog waste on your living room floor? Astoria is becoming the armpit of the north Oregon Coast. What a disgrace.
SHARON DAVIS-ROBINSON
Gearhart
