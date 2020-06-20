"This is an awful man, waving a book he hasn’t read, in front of a church he doesn't attend, invoking laws he doesn't understand, against fellow Americans he sees as enemies, wielding a military he dodged serving, to protect power he gained via accepting foreign interference, exploiting fear and anger he loves to stoke, after failing to address a pandemic he was warned about, and building it all on a bed of lies and childish inanity." — Rev. Robert Hendrickson, St. Philip's in the Hills Episcopal Church, Tucson, Arizona.
RICHARD McINTOSH
Astoria
