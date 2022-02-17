I don’t believe there is a single resident in Astoria who is not distressed over the plight of homeless people living on our streets, and we are looking to our city leaders to find solutions.
The proposed four-story building at the corner of 11th and Exchange streets is a huge investment in the wrong place. The only people who will benefit from this multimillion-dollar project are the architect and developers from Portland.
The citizens of this town have always wanted a plaza to celebrate Astoria’s historic significance, and to honor all the pioneers who saw a great future for our region, hence Heritage Square.
Don’t change development codes that will rob us of the opportunity to some day have a city square that will be the pride of all. I have heard the excuse that this town cannot afford a plaza, but remember that this audacious little town has rebounded from devastating fires that destroyed the entire business district twice.
One other thing to ponder is that in 1951, our myopic city planners were ready to tear down the Flavel mansion to make room for a parking lot. Thank goodness, concerned citizens came to the rescue of this irreplaceable landmark.
Listen to your citizens, and keep the option open for future Astoria residents to celebrate its glorious past with a downtown plaza. Keep Heritage Square.