In the book of Exodus, God asks Moses to do something very difficult, and Moses responds, "Who am I, I can't do that." God seems to be saying, "Yes, you can. I will certainly be with you."
Often in these difficult and challenging times, when faced with personal problems, fears and you name it, we may say, "Who am I, I can't handle this." We need to hear our creator saying, "Yes, you can. I will certainly be with you."
Victory over all fears and problems is claiming our creator's promise, "Yes, you can. I will certainly be with you."
JAMES BERNARD
Warrenton