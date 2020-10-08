I have lived in Astoria 43 years, and Debbie Boothe-Schmidt has lived here nearly 30 years.
She has raised two children as a single mother, and she knows what it's like to choose between putting food on the table or paying for health care.
I want to see reliable, good-paying jobs in our area. We all want the ability to see a doctor when we get sick, especially during this global pandemic.
I value unity and integrity over division. Working together, we will create a better quality of life for every Oregonian now, and in the future.
Your vote is your voice. Debbie has my vote.
WENDELA HOWIE
Astoria
