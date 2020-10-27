You have two candidates for a key position in your company. In her interview, Candidate One tells you what she'd do to address the important issues affecting the lives of your customers, your employees and the conditions in your community that affect how your company can succeed or even exist. You're impressed.
Candidate Two waves those issues aside. She startles you with boogeyman threats. "Outside forces are coming. They’re going to violently attack," she says. What?
Candidate Two says these outside forces gave Candidate One money to buy a new dress to look good in her interview. She, however, doesn't tell you that she has a whole closet full of clothing paid for by your competitors — Wall Street corporations whose primary interest is to ensure that threats listed by Candidate One come true.
When asked about issues raised by Candidate One, Candidate Two shows you a picture of a recent fire that threatened communities around your state and says, "See!" You're confused. Candidate Two then proudly says, "If the job gets hard, I might not show up for work."
Tough choice? Who will you choose?
By the way, Candidate One is Debbie Boothe-Schmidt. Candidate Two, the one who, through fearmongering, lies and the potential to walk out when the going gets tough, and has proven herself totally unworthy of the job, is Suzanne Weber.
You are the boss. Who will you hire?
FRED BASSETT
Cloverdale
