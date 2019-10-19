Tiffiny Mitchell has not done the will of the people despite what her supporters say. In 2014, her district voted over 2 to 1 on Measure 88, which would’ve granted illegal aliens driver licenses.
In 2019, Rep. Mitchell was a sponsor of House Bill 2015 that granted drivers licenses to illegals. This bill passed, despite what Mitchell’s constituents voted down five years earlier.
The majority of the jobs in Mitchell’s district depend on fishing and forestry. Yet she was a staunch supporter of a bill that would have put many of our neighbors in that industry out of work. Even a local union begged her to not support it. She claimed to be for the workers.
I would urge my fellow House District 32 residents to look past the letter 'D' next to her name. Ask yourself if she really represents your values. If there is even a question in your mind, please sign the petition to recall. At the very least, we can keep her accountable to the voters in her district.
SHELLY SOLUM
Astoria
