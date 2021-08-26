Righteousness can be the bane of environmentalism.
The primatologist Jane Goodall addressed that pitfall in an interview with David Marchese published in The New York Times Magazine in July. Said Goodall: “I don’t ever want to appear holier than thou. You’ve got to be reasonable. If you tell people, ‘You’ve got to stop doing that,’ they immediately don’t want to talk to you. The main thing is to keep a channel open. Young activists, sometimes they’re inexperienced and demand something. They ask my advice, and I say: ‘Talk about how the issue is affecting you. How you feel about it.’ I think that’s the way forward. But that’s just my way.”
Goodall’s admonition reminded me of what Katie Voelke told an Astoria audience. Voelke said that while working as a young environmentalist in California, she was angry all the time at what she observed. But when she came north to take a job with the North Coast Land Conservancy, she was doing something tangible to improve the environment and she felt better.
Henry Richmond did not sell his cause with righteousness. One of the most consequential Oregon conservationists, Richmond died June 21 at the age of 78. With former Gov. Tom McCall, Richmond was founder of 1000 Friends of Oregon — the group that has repeatedly blocked attempts to water down Oregon’s statewide land use planning statute.
Willamette Week and 1000 Friends of Oregon were founded in 1974. Richmond’s office was a few blocks away from our new newspaper, where I was an editor. He was a frequent presence in our offices. Over the 47 years of our friendship, Richmond sent me a number of long academic papers he had written about land use planning. Over those decades, he became a national voice in planning circles.
Many Oregonians today are unaware of the land use planning process that makes Oregon different. It came into being in 1973 with enactment of Senate Bill 100. Its principal sponsor was a Willamette Valley farmer and Republican, state Sen. Hector Macpherson, who was alarmed at seeing prime valley agricultural land disappear into housing development. The poster child was Charbonneau, the Wilsonville subdivision built on a substantial layer of alluvial soil.
Richmond had the wry and quiet manner of a country doctor played by Jimmy Stewart — the kind that carried a black bag and made house calls. He exuded concern for the environment, but I don’t know that anyone called him an environmentalist. He often sold Oregon land use planning as an economic benefit. Rather than preach to his targets (and I was one of them), he reasoned with us. It is a wonder that so few other states have established the value of farmland preservation.
Richmond devoted so many of his years to the cause that he was the cause, and it was him. After some 20 years as 1000 Friends’ leader, he spent another 30 as a national voice, becoming head of the National Growth Management Leadership Project.
A fitting tribute to Richmond’s mark on Oregon is found in Goodall’s extended observation. “ … traveling the world I’d see so many projects of restoration, animal and plant species being rescued from the brink of extinction, people tackling what seemed impossible and not giving up.
“Those are the stories that should have equal time, because they’re what gives people hope. If you don’t have hope, why bother? Why should I bother to think about my ecological footprint if I don’t think that what I do is going to make a difference?”