The traditional signing day Wednesday merely padded Oregon’s already stellar recruiting class, the best in school history.
The major ranking services all had Oregon’s class in the top 10 nationally, which also put the Ducks atop the Pac-12 Conference.
Oregon got commitments from 21 prospects when the early signing period opened in December. Among them was five-star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, who was ESPN’s top overall prospect and the highest-ranked signee ever for the school. The Ducks added three more recruits Wednesday, including defensive tackle Kristian Williams, a four-star prospect out of Memphis, Tennessee, who announced on Twitter last weekend that he had decommitted from Minnesota.
Oregon also added Jamal Hill, a safety from Morrow High School in Georgia, and cornerback DJ James from Spanish Fort High School in Mobile, Alabama.
“You think that a second signing day is a little anticlimactic, but it’s not. It ended up being a really good start to the day. We were able to land the exact prospect we wanted at the exact position that we needed. So for us it’s been an extremely exciting and satisfying morning with the addition of Jamal Hill, DJ James and Kristian Williams,” coach Mario Cristobal said.
The Ducks went 9-4 last season in Cristobal’s first year. The team got a boost heading into the upcoming season when quarterback Justin Herbert decided to stay in Eugene for his senior year. One of the prospects that Oregon signed in December was Herbert’s little brother, tight end Patrick Herbert.
Washington gets defensive
Washington capped its recruiting class by landing two of the top defensive players on the West Coast. The Huskies signed safety Asa Turner out of Carlsbad, California, and linebacker Daniel Heimuli from East Palo Alto, California.
Landing Turner capped a lengthy recruiting battle. Turner was expected to commit in December, but decided not to sign then as he considered an offer to play linebacker for Notre Dame. Washington viewed Turner as a defensive back and that ultimately was a deciding factor.
“In our mind it was pretty clear cut,” Washington coach Chris Petersen said of Turner as a safety.
Washington had seemed to be the favorite for Heimuli for most of the recruiting period, but his Menlo-Atherton team advancing to the state title game in California impacted his ability to make a decision in time for the December signing period.
