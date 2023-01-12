The Oregon Shakespeare Festival announced a slew of staffing changes this week as part of a “restructuring strategy aimed at aligning its business model with its vision and realities of the post-pandemic market.”

In addition to Executive Director David Schmitz, Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s Director of Development Amanda Brandes is stepping down in mid-February. OSF also laid off 19 staff members on Tuesday and will stop hiring for 20 open positions, according to Artistic Director Nataki Garrett.

