For 52 years, the Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival has been a weekend of tradition, heritage, food, family and Nordic pride. This year was no exception. The entertainment included a torchlight parade and hex burning, troll run, Optog parade, Aebleskiver eating contest, Icelandic horses and a tug of war.
