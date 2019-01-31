Clatsop County was largely spared the frigid temperatures from the polar vortex this week. Other parts of the country were chipping off layers of ice and shoveling snow as the thermometer dropped well below freezing in the Midwest. Cities like Chicago, New York and Minneapolis were colder than parts of Antarctica but forecasters predict the areas should begin to thaw this weekend as warmer air moves into the region.
