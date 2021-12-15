The Port of Astoria and the city gave a clearer picture of their plans for development along the waterfront in Uniontown during a virtual public meeting on Tuesday evening.
In November, Walker Macy, the landscape architecture, urban design and planning firm hired to help develop the waterfront master plan, presented two scenarios for development between Pier 1 and the Astoria Bridge. After receiving feedback from the public and stakeholders, the consultant team returned on Tuesday to share their final outline.
“We’ve done a lot of work with the community, with the Port and with the city to get to this point. We have received all kinds of great feedback from people, which has helped hone the plan,” said Mike Zilis, a principal and a landscape architect for the firm. “This is a tremendous place in your city, in our state and in the country. Astoria is known internationally as an incredible connection to the ocean and the Columbia River.”
The plan features a number of opportunities for development.
The majority of Pier 1 would contain maritime industrial uses. The Port is in conversation with businesses interested in the site, Zilis said. Among the types of activities that could operate in the space include manufacturing or assembly of water-related products, seafood processing and shipping.
“The prime industrial development opportunity is out on the end of Pier 1, due to its size and water access,” said Calder Gillin, Walker Macy’s project manager. “The smaller sites that are around the West Mooring Basin are really better suited to supportive uses that are public facing.”
New hotel
On the east side of Pier 1, the plan contains a tower overlooking the West Mooring Basin, a footbridge and space for transporting cruise ship passengers.
The Astoria Riverwalk Inn and Chinook Building are not part of the redevelopment plan. During the first public meeting in November, the consultant team said they will advise the Port to replace both buildings.
On the east side of the West Mooring Basin, where the Riverwalk Inn partially sits, a new hotel is being proposed, which would contain 60 to 90 rooms. In order to do so, the hotel would likely be built higher than the city’s zoning codes allow. The city would need to amend city codes if the project moves forward.
Astoria Mayor Bruce Jones indicated he would support some flexibility.
Next to the hotel would be a market hall, featuring a fish market, local vendors and a space for events.
On the south side of the West Mooring Basin — where most of the Riverwalk Inn sits — the consultant team is recommending a boardwalk, a fishing village and a multiuse structure supporting the basin.
A key component, Gillin said, is to support the businesses and uses that already exist.
To aid in redevelopment, room for more parking and a new street has been conceptualized. A relocated trolley stop would also be created.
Other supportive, mixed-use buildings are scattered throughout the plan.
While implementation will take several years, the consultant team identified several smaller-scale projects considered to be “easy wins.” They include replacing the Chinook Building with supportive uses for seasonal fishing, improving the Astoria Riverwalk and upgrading access, availability and amenities within the West Mooring Basin.
The plan is intended to provide the Port and the city with a framework for redevelopment with the ability to make adjustments based on the economy.
A breakdown of local, state and federal funding sources was also laid out. Recruiting developers and investors would be necessary for both maritime industrial and mixed-use projects.
‘An important purpose’
Similar to the first meeting, the consultant, the Port and city staff fielded questions, concerns and suggestions.
“The public has had a high level of involvement in this planning process,” said Will Isom, the Port’s executive director. “I think these public forums serve an important purpose in terms of keeping the public informed, but also a chance to ask questions and exchange ideas. It would be my hope that through this process, we can get some public support behind this redevelopment, as well.”
While attendance was lower than the first meeting, a few people spoke and provided their thoughts.
Among the questions was the possibility of housing.
Housing was considered, Zilis said, but other options were preferred considering the limited space.
As the concept moves forward, the next steps include completion of the master plan in February and potential adoption toward the spring and summer.
“The best way to ensure this plan can become a reality is to make sure that we’ve garnered public support for the plan and we have enough momentum that really the governing bodies have no choice but to move it forward,” Isom said. “ … Based on the feedback we’ve received, which has been overwhelmingly positive, it sounds like, in general, we are headed in the right direction.”