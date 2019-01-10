The Seaside Civic and Convention Center is the site of the Miss Oregon competition every year, but those performers typically do not need to be coaxed and/or carried into the limelight — as was the case for some contestants at the Emerald Cat Club Show last weekend. After a little primping, grooming and a few treats for encouragement, all competitors eventually strutted their stuff at the judging table.
