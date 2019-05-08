Rainier takes two from Warrenton
It was Rainier’s day Tuesday in a Coastal Range League softball doubleheader with Warrenton.
Playing on Rainier’s home field, the Columbians scored a sweep over the Warriors, 10-0 and 11-0.
Rainier broke open a close Game 1 with five runs in the third inning and four in the fourth.
Four of Rainier’s eight hits went for extra bases, including a double and a triple for Kyla Howell, and a home run for Kim Brusco.
Avyree Miethe had two of Warrenton’s three hits off Rainier pitcher Taleah King, including a double.
The Columbians were the visiting team in Game 2, in which they scored two runs in the first inning for a quick lead, then added nine runs over the next two innings.
King and Kyla Cook combined on a six-hit shutout, while Rainier had 10 hits off two Warrenton pitchers.
Miethe and Kenzie Ramsey had two hits apiece for the Warriors, while Paige Kellar was 3-for-4 with three runs scored for the No. 5-ranked Columbians.
Knappa pounds Neah-Kah-Nie, 11-0
Knappa’s Madelynn Weaver tossed a three-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts and no walks, and led the Loggers at the plate with three hits, including two doubles in an 11-0 win over Neah-Kah-Nie.
Knappa clinches second place in the Northwest League standings and a spot in the Class 2A state playoffs, with two regular season games remaining (Friday at Neah-Kah-Nie).
The Loggers scored five runs in their first at-bat Tuesday, then tacked on three runs in both the third and fourth innings.
Katie Denny drove in four runs for Knappa.
Banks blanks Seaside, 10-0
Three pitchers teamed up for a no-hitter Monday afternoon at Banks, where the Braves blanked Seaside 10-0 in a Cowapa League softball game.
Banks improves to 11-0 in league, having already clinched the league title. The Gulls fall to 1-9 in league and finish the league season Tuesday at Astoria, before playing a nonleague game Thursday at Warrenton.
Banks pitchers Kaylin Hernandez, Halle Vandomelen and Brooke Vandehey faced 19 batters, just one over the minimum in the six-inning game. The trio combined to strike out five batters, with one walk.
The Braves grabbed a quick 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second on a two-run double by Noel Herb. A bases-loaded walk made it 3-0, and Banks added a pair of runs in the second inning, highlighted by another run-scoring double by Herb.
Hernandez pitched the first two-and-a-third innings for the Braves, retiring all seven batters she faced before being replaced by Vandomelen.
Meanwhile, Seaside pitcher Gracie Rhodes settled in and kept the Braves scoreless over the third, fourth and fifth innings.
The Banks bats heated up again in the sixth, as Lilli Davis had a leadoff single and scored on a two-run double from Haelee Saunders.
A single by Madi Graham brought in Saunders, and Vandomelen scored on an error for the 10-run lead to end the game.
Astoria holds off Tillamook, 3-1
Astoria had just four hits in a Monday afternoon softball game against Tillamook, but that was enough for pitcher Julia Norris, who only gave up three hits in a 3-1 Cowapa League win over the Lady Mooks at CMH Field.
Norris also struck out 10 batters with two walks, while Astoria snapped a 1-1 tie with two runs in the bottom of the third for the eventual winning runs.
The Fishermen scored one in the first, when Hailey O’Brien had a leadoff double and scored on a pair of wild pitches.
O’Brien had a one-out triple in the third inning, and scored on an RBI from Lexi Lyngstad. Norris later drove in Halle Helmersen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.