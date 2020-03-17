Poison Prevention Starts With You

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), around 60,000 young children end up in emergency rooms each year after getting into medications. Here in Oregon, each year there are about 20,000 calls to the Poison Control Center for children younger than six years who have been exposed to a potentially dangerous substance. And it is not just young children who are at risk; alarmingly, the most common calls for older children and teens involved exposure to pain medications.
National Poison Prevention Week is March 15-21, 2020—this is a great time to review some tips to protect your children:
- Store all medications, vitamins, and supplements out of reach and sight of children; high doses of certain supplements (like iron) can be toxic to children
- Always relock the safety cap on a medication bottle and put it away after every dose
- Teach your children what medication is, and why you or a trusted adult must be the one to give it to them
- Never tell children that medicine is candy to entice them to take it
- Program the Oregon Poison Center number in your phone in case of an emergency: 1-800-222-1222
For more information or for specific questions, make sure to talk with your doctor and pharmacist, we’re here to help!