We Are Safer Together

At Columbia Memorial Hospital, your health is our priority. Whether you are coming in for surgery or a medical appointment, rest assured, we are open to care for all your health and wellness needs, and we have precautions in place to protect you.
We believe strongly that health should be YOUR priority, and we are dedicated to working as a team to care for you. By collaborating on your care and maintaining a high level of excellence, we want to become Safer Together.
What can YOU do to be safer?
To be Safer Together, you and your family should continue those important health checks. Maintain a routine for healthy activities, and work with your providers to proactively approach problems that could impact your well-being. Here are some things you can do to remain safe in public and while visiting our facilities:
- Clean and disinfect surfaces around your home and workspace frequently.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after entering and exiting a public place.
- Keep at least six feet between yourself and others if you are in public.
- Wear a cloth face covering over your mouth and nose when around others.
- Stay home if you are sick.
What can CMH do to be safer?
CMH has taken additional measures to keep our patients and caregivers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- We are screening everyone who comes through our doors for COVID symptoms. This helps us ensure that guests and staff are safe.
- All our operating room suites and emergency rooms are terminally cleaned each day, even if they were not used. This involves replacing linens and disinfecting all surfaces, including surfaces that may be covered during normal use, such as mattresses and bed frames.
- Clinic rooms are cleaned between patients and deep cleaned every evening.
- High touch points, including lobbies and handrails are thoroughly cleaned two to three times per shift.
- All our staff wear protective PPE when caring for patients and in areas that are public or don’t allow for social distancing.
How can we be Safer Together?
As patients and community members, you can feel safe knowing that as you restart your health initiatives, CMH is prepared.
Did you miss your colonoscopy? Get it scheduled. Did your child skip a well-baby visit? Call your pediatrician. Have you been feeling that something is wrong, but were worried about visiting a clinic? Please, please call us. We want to see you.
Our commitment to you is that we are here for you—to keep all of us safer and healthier. As a community, we can regain control of an uncontrollable situation by collaborating on health.
Whether it is more virtual options for patients, more community outreach and education or simply a follow-up call for a missed appointment, CMH pledges to be your partner in heath. We can all be Safer Together.
__________________________________________________________________
Nancee M. Long is the Director of Communication for Columbia Memorial Hospital. With more than 15 years’ experience in marketing and communications, she found her home in rural healthcare. Nancee and her two daughters moved to the PNW from the Chicago area five years ago. They enjoy the beach and all that the Oregon Coast has to offer.