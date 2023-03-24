Astoria Boys Golf
The top two teams in 4A boys golf a year ago were also the top two teams in the Cowapa League. Those same two teams are no longer in Class 4A, or even in the Cowapa League.
Banks and Valley Catholic have both dropped to the 3A level, leaving a wide open field, especially Cowapa League boys golf.
At Astoria, coach Peter Roscoe has a full team of six varsity and six junior varsity golfers ready to compete. Returning are Judd Field, Jase Junes, Deitrich Allen, Ian McHone, Taydon Cole and Jake O’Conner.
“I have some talented freshmen coming in as well,” said Roscoe, whose team will host the Cowapa League championship meet.
The Regional state-qualifier is the following week at Quail Valley in Banks.
“In general, I am looking forward to this season,” Roscoe said. “A couple of the guys have already shown some improvement over last year. We may not have anyone going super low, but we could perform with a consistency as a group that makes us competitive.”
The Fishermen have four league dual matches, two at home, and one each in Tillamook and Longview, Washington. State-qualifying Regionals, the qualifier for the State tournament, is the following Monday and Tuesday at Quail Valley in Banks.
Astoria Girls Golf
As of the first week of March, Astoria girls golf had a turnout of 15 golfers.
Coach Chris Hunt said, “the top returners for us are Marlee Both, Katie Jo Strimple Fields, Mia Rochon, Dakota Larson, Darby McCleary and Aspen Braaten.”
St. Helens and Scappoose have both dropped into the 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 1, which now has 24 teams.
“I don’t know much about the teams from Scappoose and St. Helens, so it will be interesting to see how the season unfolds in terms of the individual and team races,” Hunt said.
Seaside Boys Golf
Carson Kawasoe — third-best 4A golfer in the state last year — is Seaside’s most recent golfer to move on to the next level, where Kawasoe now competes for Santa Clara University.
And now it’s “next man up” for the Gulls, always competitive under coach Jim Poetsch.
“We don’t have anyone to fill Carson Kawasoe’s spot, but I think we will be a better team than we were last season,” said Poetsch, who led Seaside to state titles in 2014 and 2015, and most recently a second-place finish in 2019.
“Our JV team won four of five events last season, and we have seven players returning that earned varsity letters on a team that finished fourth at the regional tournament last spring.”
That list includes Merrick Habecker, the lone senior; along with juniors Carson Bates, Carter Perrigo, Gavin Pugh and Caleb Langmo; and sophomores Alex Arden and Madden Wunderlich.
Returning junior Ruger Thompson and a newcomer, junior Diego Sanchez, will also be competing for the top spots this season.
“It could be a week-by-week rotation of players until some of them work their way to the top of the lineup,” Poetsch said. “We also have returning sophomores Brayden Poole and Aston Bellew, returning junior Marcel Atwi along with a few newcomers in junior Temurbek Khusanov, sophomore Logan Norman and freshmen Caleb Bagley and Landon Nofield that hope to work their way up the lineup.”
Returning to the Cowapa League, “Scappoose has always had a good program,” Poetsch said. “When they left the league, the previous 12 league titles were either us or them.”
Statewide, traditional powers from The Dalles and Crook County have dropped down from the 5A level. Both played in the 5A state tournament last season, and have most of their golfers back. Both are also in “in our district,” Poetsch said. “Even with the loss of the top two teams from state last year, Banks and Valley Catholic, our district will be full of good teams.”