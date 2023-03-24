Kawasoe golf

Seaside’s Carson Kawasoe now competes for Santa Clara University.

Astoria Boys Golf

Cowapa League girls golf all-league

Eight of the 10 Cowapa all-League girls golfers in 2022, from left: Holly Fergus, of Seaside; Marlee Both, of Astoria; Madison Walker, of Banks; Caleigh Peterson, of Astoria; Olivia Wyatt, of Banks; Keeli Satterfield, of Valley Catholic; Jocelyn Janecek, of Banks; and Challin Kim; of Valley Catholic.

Tags