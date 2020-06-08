This summer’s annual Jordan Poyer Football Camp has been officially canceled, Astoria football coach and camp organizer Howard Rub announced.
“It is still undecided what camps we will be able to offer in August as we have done in the past for football and volleyball,” Rub said. Those decisions “will hopefully be made by the middle of July.”
