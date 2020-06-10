A trio of former student athletes in Clatsop County were named to the dean's list at George Fox University for the spring semester.
Seaside three-sport star Jackson Januik, Jewell graduate Niqui Blodgett (who played softball at Warrenton), and Astoria football player Henry Samuelson all made the dean's list at George Fox, where they also play sports for the Bruins.
Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.50 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list.
Januik is a senior majoring in management, and was one of just two players who started all 25 games last season as a junior for the George Fox men's basketball team. He was also the second-leading scorer for the Bruins (12.2 points per game), and team leader in assists (94) and steals (35).
The Bruins lost their last six games of the 2019-20 season to finish 8-17 overall.
Samuelson, who earned scholar-athlete recognition as a sophomore, junior and senior at Astoria, is entering his sophomore season with the George Fox football team. He plays on the offensive line for the Bruins.
Blodgett, a junior, is majoring in elementary education. Following a 10-5 start to the 2020 season, her sophomore year with the George Fox softball team was canceled by the coronavirus restrictions.
